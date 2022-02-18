Man arrested after deputies find $620K worth of black tar heroin during traffic stop, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A 29-year-old man is behind bars after Bexar County sheriff’s deputies seized $620,000 worth of black tar heroin during a traffic stop early Saturday.

Investigators pulled over Fabian Mora in his vehicle near IH-37 South and Fair Avenue. That’s when they found 10 bundles of narcotics were being stored in his vehicle.

Deputies said Mora was taken into custody without incident. The narcotics were later identified as black tar heroin, amounting to 6.2 kilograms with an estimated street value of $620K.

Mora is being held in the Bexar County Jail, pending transfer to a federal holding facility, official said.

He will be charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin within the western district of Texas, according to deputies.

The BCSO partnered with San Antonio police and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration during the investigation. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.