Man arrested after explosive found in luggage before Florida-bound flight

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A person used to be arrested after an explosive used to be found in a bag checked onto a Florida-bound flight at an jap Pennsylvania airport, federal government mentioned.

Marc Muffley, 40, is charged with possessing an explosive in an airport and possessing or making an attempt to position an explosive or incendiary tool on an plane, in step with a prison grievance.

Prosecutors allege that the fabric used to be found in a suitcase Muffley had checked in Monday at Lehigh Valley International Airport to Allegiant Air Flight 201, which used to be headed for Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida.

After an alert all the way through safety screening, the bag used to be tested and found hidden in the liner used to be a “circular compound” about 3 inches in diameter encased in wax-like paper and transparent plastic wrap.

An FBI bomb technician X-rayed the compound and made up our minds that it contained a granular powder in step with a “commercial grade firework” and “suspected to be a mixture of flash powder and the dark granulars that are used in commercial grade fireworks.”

Attached to it used to be a “quick fuse” very similar to a candle wick — a part of the unique manufacture of the compound — in addition to a “hobby fuse” that burns extra slowly and gave the impression to had been added after the manufacture, government mentioned.

Authorities mentioned they concluded that each the black powder and flash powder “are susceptible to ignite from heat and friction and posed a significant risk to the aircraft and passengers,” in step with the prison grievance.

The luggage additionally contained “a can of butane, a lighter, a pipe with white powder residue, a wireless drill with cordless batteries, and two GFCI outlets taped together with black tape,” government mentioned.

GFCI retailers are one of those circuit breaker.

Authorities mentioned Muffley used to be paged over the airport’s public deal with device and in a while thereafter, he used to be noticed leaving the airport. He used to be traced to a Lansford deal with, the place he used to be arrested via the FBI past due Monday evening.

Officials mentioned he stays in custody pending a possible reason listening to and detention listening to Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in Allentown, with Muffley attending by the use of videoconference.

It’s unclear whether or not Muffley has an legal professional. A operating quantity for him couldn’t be found Wednesday.