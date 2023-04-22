Man arrested after shooting at police officer while evading traffic stop, police say

Jeremiah Corrales, a 25-year-old guy, has been arrested by means of government for shooting at a police officer and escaping. The suspect used to be reportedly using inconsistently when the officer attempted to tug him over, and he selected to proceed using as a substitute of preventing. He shot at the officer within the 8100 block of I-35 North Access Road after which drove away, main the police on a chase in the course of the City of Windcrest and into San Antonio.

Corrales misplaced regulate of his automobile within the 5100 block of Gibbs Sprawl and crashed into an embankment underneath a bridge. He then fled from the scene of the twist of fate, leaving a shell casing at the back of. The police have been ready to take fingerprints from the casing and determine him because the suspect. A girl who used to be with him at the time of the crash showed that he used to be the shooter and used to be conserving a gun when he ordered her to grasp a couple of brogues from the again seat. She then referred to as 911 while Corrales ran away.

The government have been ready to glue Corrales to an armed theft that came about a couple of days prior. He is lately charged with Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant amongst different fees.

