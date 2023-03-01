Man arrested at dealership after trying to buy car with fake ID





DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A North Texas guy was once arrested closing week for making an attempt to buy a car the use of fake id, in accordance to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s place of job mentioned the overall supervisor of a Clay Cooley Nissan location in southern Dallas discovered Pedro Perez, 44, was once making an attempt to acquire a car the use of somebody else’s id. Perez was once trying to use the id of an Asian male whose image didn’t fit himself, legislation enforcement mentioned.

The basic supervisor alerted Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jerry Jones and organized for Perez to go back to the dealership to finalize the forms for the car he was once trying to buy.

When Perez got here to the dealership, he finished the forms the use of the fraudulent id and was once arrested on-site by way of individuals of the North Texas Auto Theft Task Force and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the sheriff’s place of job advised WFAA.

Perez has been charged with fraudulent use/ownership of figuring out data and false observation to download belongings or credit score, either one of that are criminal fees.

