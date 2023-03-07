Man arrested for allegedly trying to stab flight attendant – CBS News



Watch CBS News



A man is under arrest after allegedly trying to stab a flight attendant and open a plane’s door mid-flight. The incident came just hours after another flight had to make an emergency landing after birds struck the plane and the cabin filled with smoke. Lilia Luciano takes a look at these and several other recent aviation incidents. Be the first to know Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Not Now

Turn On