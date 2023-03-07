Florida

Man arrested for allegedly trying to stab flight attendant

March 6, 2023
posting


Man arrested for allegedly trying to stab flight attendant – CBS News


Watch CBS News


A man is under arrest after allegedly trying to stab a flight attendant and open a plane’s door mid-flight. The incident came just hours after another flight had to make an emergency landing after birds struck the plane and the cabin filled with smoke. Lilia Luciano takes a look at these and several other recent aviation incidents.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.


Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram