A person was once arrested for ownership of child pornography in Hernando County on Tuesday after claiming “memory loss,” deputies say.

Allan Linn Jonas, 59, was once reported to government by means of an acquaintance who stumbled upon the pictures whilst borrowing Jonas’ telephone to make a decision.

Deputies arrived on the house on Cheraton Road in Brooksville round 2 p.m., and detectives have been referred to as in because of the character of the crime.

Detectives stated once they requested Jonas if he “watches and/or looks at any type of pornography,” he replied with “yes, all kinds.” They added that they requested Jonas concerning the particular photographs on his telephone, and he advised detectives he suffered from reminiscence loss and had no concept what they have been speaking about.

After Jonas agreed to move during the photographs with detectives, he allegedly advised detectives he “could not see them.”

“Observing Jonas’ eyeglasses hanging on the collar of his shirt, detectives asked if he’d like to put them on so he could see,” the clicking free up reads. “Jonas declined.”

Jonas was once charged with two counts of ownership of child pornography.

Deputies added that further fees are conceivable after a complete telephone exam is whole.