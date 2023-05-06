Man arrested for racing on I-75 in Hillsborough County

A Florida guy has discovered himself in hassle after being arrested for reckless riding in Hillsborough County. The motive force was once allegedly racing on the freeway at speeds exceeding 140mph. The incident happened when a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officer attempted to stay tempo with two automobiles, an orange Ford Mustang and a inexperienced/black Dodge Charger, as they weaved thru site visitors at prime pace on Interstate 75, south of SR-582.

Despite the officer’s makes an attempt to maintain, each automobiles persevered to boost up to over 120mph. The Charger was once riding aggressively, overtaking the Mustang on the shoulder and achieving an estimated top pace of 140mph. The officer controlled to overhaul the Charger and performed a site visitors forestall. The motive force, recognized as Ibrahim Aiman Ali, has been arrested for racing on highways and transported to Hillsborough County Jail.

