Man arrested in Florida after altercation with officer

LAKE CITY, Fla. – According to the Lake City Police Department, Zachary Gibson, 26, used to be arrested on Monday evening at a Holiday Inn in Lake City. This happened after he refused to depart the valuables even if he were fired via the lodge’s control, and used to be disrupting the lodge’s operations. Officers arrived at the scene, situated at 213 SW Commerce Drive, discovering Gibson located in the back of the lodge’s entrance table.

When an officer requested Gibson to depart, he refused, pointing out that he most effective sought after to speak about the cause of his termination earlier than leaving. The lodge showed that they’d terminated his employment. An altercation broke out between Gibson and the officer, the place Gibson refused to conform and resisted arrest more than one occasions. Eventually, the officer needed to tase him and take Gibson into custody. During the arrest, a loaded firearm used to be discovered in Gibson’s pocket.

Gibson won minor accidents throughout the incident with the officer and used to be given clinical consideration at an area medical institution. Shortly after remedy, he used to be transferred to the Columbia County Detention Center to wait for his fees. Gibson is being charged with the next: armed trespass, battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence and sporting a hid weapon.