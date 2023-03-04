Man Arrested In Pennsylvania For Deadly OKC Midtown Shooting

A 3rd arrest used to be made on Thursday in connection to a dangerous New Year’s Day capturing out of doors a Midtown bar, in keeping with Oklahoma City Police Department officers. The U.S. Marshals Service tracked down and arrested Khalil Warren, 27, in Pennsylvania.

Investigators famous in court docket paperwork, they accrued video and paperwork from Will Rogers World Airport of the suspect boarding a aircraft best hours after the deadly capturing at Sunset Patio Bar.

Warren used to be the 3rd suspect named in court docket paperwork in connection to the homicide of 22-year-old Daniel Howard. The faculty soccer participant and father died after being shot more than one occasions out of doors the Midtown bar on New Year’s Day. Police mentioned there have been 4 different sufferers injured when photographs had been fired right into a crowd 20 mins into the brand new yr.

“It doesn’t appear that this is a random act,” mentioned Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “This spun off of a confrontation that had begun there in the bar.”

That struggle spilled into the streets out of doors the Midtown bar. Investigators alleged Warren pulled the cause as he stood in the back of his cousin J’Coal Glover. The males then jumped in a automobile pushed through Destiny Adams. Glover and Adams had been arrested in northwest Oklahoma City in January. Adams has since been charged with accent to homicide and Glover used to be charged with first-degree homicide.

Warren has now not been officially charged. He can be extradited to Oklahoma after which booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.