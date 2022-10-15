Man attacked by dogs in Galveston, Texas

“When I unwrapped his wounds, I cried. Because it literally took a hunk of meat out of his arm.”

GALVESTON, Texas — A Dallas man is therapeutic after his trip to Galveston ended when he was attacked by two dogs. The incident occurred outdoors his dwelling on the island.

It was a photograph of Wednesday evening’s sundown that John Jones was excited to seize. He stepped outdoors his dwelling, snapped the pic, however then noticed the dogs.

“I simply had this sense that I knew one thing wasn’t proper,” Jones stated.

Seconds later, he stated they have been on him.

“Basically was two pit bulls, that’s what it was,” Jones stated.

He ran however wasn’t quick sufficient.

“Right right here and proper right here is the place he acquired me,” Jones stated as he pointed to his wounds.

He stated one canine acquired his arm and the opposite latched on to his ankle. His husband Rich Pinkston had simply stepped outdoors.

“If you suppose that you just reside in a protected neighborhood, I believed that, too,” Pinkston stated.

A neighbor’s video reveals what occurred after that: Jones ran to security inside the house and Rich used two metallic rods to fend off the dogs. Pictures present simply among the blood that fell from john’s wounds.

“They’d have killed my John, eaten him alive. The look on that canine’s face was so indignant, so vicious,” Pinkston stated.

Neighbors rushed to their support. Pinkston stated one driver even hit the dogs together with his automotive.

“The canine didn’t cease. Got up, got here proper again at us,” Pinkston stated.

Eventually, they went again to the place they got here from, and John was taken to the hospital.

“When I unwrapped his wounds, I cried. Because it actually took a hunk of meat out of his arm,” Pinkston stated.

Neighbors stated it isn’t the primary incident with the dogs. Jones and Pinkston need somebody to be held accountable.

“It’s not the dogs’ fault. The canine is the aggressor, however the canine is below a human’s management,” Pinkston stated.

“It’s identical to having a loaded gun with one bullet in it, you simply don’t know when that bullet’s going to hit you,” Jones stated.