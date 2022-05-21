Man caught on video in Arlington gas station attack arrested, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Days after a woman told News4JAX a man used racist language before he attacked her on Monday inside an Arlington gas station, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced it has made an arrest in the case.
Kevin Troy Williamson, 59, was arrested Friday and is charged with battery, police said.
The attack that happened on Monday at a gas station on University Boulevard was recorded from store surveillance video and shared with News4JAX by the 23-year-old victim, Rayme McCoy, who is Black.
McCoy said she walked into the gas station near her home and was followed by an older white man who was already involved in an argument with someone outside.
McCoy said the man was “ranting and raving” and using racist language and at one point, the man walked toward the counter where McCoy was standing and she asked him to back up. That’s when the man said he had a gun in his car, McCoy said.
“So at that point, I felt threatened,” McCoy said. “He put his beers on the counter in front of my stuff and I slid them over and at that point, that’s when he started punching me in the face.”
Video shared with News4JAX, which does not contain audio of the exchange, shows the man with a mustache and a green shirt punching McCoy in the face at least 10 times before he walks out of the store. The video was also posted on social media and shared thousands of times.
McCoy said the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded and the clerk gave an officer the man’s license plate number.
JSO said the investigation led to Williamson being identified as the man in the video.
An arrest warrant was obtained through the State Attorney’s Office and he was arrested Friday.
McCoy said she felt dizzy after the attack and was left with cuts and bruises on her face so she went to a local hospital to get checked out.
