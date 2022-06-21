Man charged in connection to 2 St. Pete homicides

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An arrest warrant was signed by the St. Petersburg Police Department charging 34-year-old Johnny Carnegie in connection to two homicides.

According to a launch, Carnegie is dealing with two counts of first-degree homicide for the homicides of 60-year-old Vernon Williams and 24-year-old Corlenzo Williams. The victims should not associated.

Vernon Williams died of a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Melrose Avenue South April 10. Corlenzo Williams died in the 2900 block of 17th Avenue South April 12. Investigators consider each shootings have been unprovoked.

Carnegie was beforehand recognized by police as an individual of curiosity in the murder investigations. He is at the moment being held in the Hillsborough County jail for an unrelated cost. Police mentioned Carnegie will stay on the facility till an extradition course of can happen.

St. Petersburg Police Department Corlenzo Williams (left) and Vernon Williams (proper)

Carneige can also be dealing with one depend of aggravated assault in separate matter. St. Pete PD mentioned all investigations are ongoing.

RELATED STORIES