Man charged in fatal shooting from December arrested in Texas, Tulsa police say | Local News

The man accused in a December homicide that started as a confrontation over an unpaid debt has been arrested in Texas, according to Tulsa police.

The death of Jennifer Hernandez, 45, was investigated as Tulsa’s 59th homicide in 2021.

Courtney Thomas, 35, arrested Wednesday in McKinney, Texas, has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill, and possession of a firearm. He will soon be transferred to the Tulsa County jail, police said in a news release Friday.

Officers responding to a shots-fired call about 12:30 a.m. Dec. 15 found Hernandez, who also went by the name Jennifer Brown, with a gunshot wound to her chest outside an SUV that had crashed into a light pole in the 1500 block of North Rockford Avenue.

According to an affidavit, Hernandez and her children were living with a woman who reportedly owed Thomas and another man a collective sum of $2,500. On Dec. 3, Thomas had gone to the home looking for the woman but got into a confrontation with her teenage son, the affidavit states, and two of Hernandez’s adult children intervened.