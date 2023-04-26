Man charged in murder, dismemberment of Florida Uber Eats driver

A person from Florida is dealing with fees of homicide and theft after the dismembered stays of a meals supply driver had been discovered in the trash outdoor his house, in step with government announcing the case on Tuesday. The sufferer whose marriage ceremony ring and automotive keys had been discovered in the suspect’s area used to be running for Uber Eats and DoorDash when he went lacking on April 19. His spouse reported him lacking after texts to her went unanswered.

The roommate of the suspect supplied subject matter that incorporated video pictures of the supply driver drawing near the suspect’s place of abode along with his order round 7 p.m. on April 19, which Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco detailed at a news convention. The identical pictures depicted the suspect and some other particular person taking a lot of baggage of rubbish from the place of abode day after today. Detectives discovered human stays after looking the trash baggage.

A reserving photograph of Oscar Solis.



Pasco County Corrections



The sufferer’s automotive used to be discovered no longer a ways from the suspect’s house. Inside the auto’s trunk, detectives discovered a trash bag with “apparent blood-soaked rags,” a pink Door Dash bag, and paper towels. Detectives additionally discovered a timecard punch receipt with the suspect’s identify on it for a gentleman’s membership, the place he informed investigators he labored safety. Police reported that the house owner and the suspect’s father moved out when the suspect moved from Indiana to are living in the home along with his roommate. The roommate and the daddy are cooperating with the investigation.

The suspect, 30-year-old Oscar Solis, used to be arrested for no longer registering as a felon and violating parole. He used to be then arrested for “felony murder in conjunction with the robbery” after detectives discovered the sufferer’s pieces in his area. According to the police affidavit, Solis served 4 years in prison for housebreaking and attack and used to be affiliated with the MS-13 gang. An investigation remains to be ongoing to spot different people who could also be associated with the crime.

Police reported that Solis and the sufferer did not have any courting with every different. Nocco mentioned on the news convention, “This was a demonic, horrific crime of passion.”

Police additionally supplied pictures of a person and a lady who had been noticed leaving the suspect’s area in a while ahead of the sufferer’s arrival. They aren’t regarded as lacking, however police consider they could have information related to the case.