A person has been charged with sexual battery and kidnapping after a tip was once won through the Miami Police Department. The incident, which came about on May 7, was once captured through surveillance cameras which confirmed the suspect attacking a girl whilst she was once strolling on Biscayne Boulevard close to thirty second Street. The sufferer reported that the person dragged her to an empty lot after grabbing her, inflicting her accidents on her cheek and jaw as she struggled towards him.

The suspect, known as 20-year-old Clarens Braynen, was once known as having dedicated the crimes whilst being held at Krome Detention Center.

The Miami Police Department expressed its gratitude to the group via an Instagram post, pronouncing “The suspect … that was involved in the Sexual Battery that took place on Biscayne Blvd has been arrested and is IN CUSTODY! Thank you to everyone who spread the word and assisted us with this case. #InCustody.”

