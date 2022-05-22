Man City win dramatic title over Liverpool, Tottenham claim UCL spot, Burnley relegated

This was ESPN’s LIVE coverage of the final day of the 2021-22 Premier League season! Manchester City won the title with the most incredible comeback inside FIVE minutes from 2-0 down vs. Aston Villa to win 3-2 as Liverpool beat Wolves 3-1.

Tottenham Hotspur made it into the Champions League by finishing in the top four with a 5-0 win over Norwich, while Arsenal finished fifth after a 5-1 win over Everton. Manchester United ended up sixth following a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace. And Burnley were relegated after a 2-1 loss to Newcastle, while Leeds United stayed up with a 2-1 win over Brentford.

13.00 ET / 18.00 BST: What a day. Thank you for joining us and be sure to check out all the reaction on ESPN FC.

There are some celebrations going on at the Etihad.

Manchester City fans broke the goal at the Etihad!! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JWskCNQTdT — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) May 22, 2022

12.59 ET / 17.59 BST: Final standings

Title: Man City

Champions League: Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs

Europa League: Arsenal, Man Utd

Europa Conference League: West Ham

Relegation: Burnley, Watford, Norwich

What mad day. Man City have shown some unbelievable resolve to come back from the dead to win the title today. Quadruple bid over for Liverpool. Big task now is to win the Champions League in Paris, but loss of Thiago to injury could be a major blow. — Mark Ogden

SIG: All three of Man City’s goals came in a span of 5 minutes, 36 seconds (75:10, 77:43 and 80:47)

SIG: This was the second time in the last 10 Premier League seasons that a team won on the final match day after trailing by 2+ goals. The other instance was on 2017-18 finale when Tottenham beat Leicester 5-4.

SIG: Manchester City had just a 15% chance of winning the game prior to Gundogan’s first goal in the 76th minute according to FiveThirtyEight’s SPI.

Ilkay Gundogan celebrates his dramatic winner. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

12.57 ET / 17.57 BST: FINAL SCORES

IT’S OVER! Man City are champions!!!! Liverpool’s result against Wolves is rendered moot after a fantastic comeback from Guardiola’s men.

Two-nil down only to win the league with three goals in the space of six chaotic minutes. What a climax.

Arsenal signed off in triumphant style with a 5-1 thrashing of hapless Everton though it won’t be enough to earn them a top-four finish as Tottenham also racked up five goals in the final outing by drubbing Watford to the tune of 5-0. Heung Min Son scored two in Tottenham’s final-day mauling to become the first ever Asian player to win the Premier League Golden Boot, tied with Mo Salah on 23 goals.

Manchester United will play in the Europa League next year despite finishing their dreary season with a fittingly underwhelming 1-0 defeat against Crystal Palace. Thankfully, West Ham’s 3-1 loss against Brighton was enough to deliver the Red Devils from the ignominy of the Europa Conference League.

And Leeds’ win vs. Brentford keeps them up, as Burnley lost to Newcastle.

Arsenal 5-1 Everton

Brentford 1-2 Leeds

Brighton 3-1 West Ham

Burnley 1-2 Newcastle

Chelsea 2-1 Watford

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd

Leicester 4-1 Southampton

Liverpool 3-1 Wolves

Man City 3-2 Aston Villa

Norwich 0-5 Spurs

Leeds secured their place in the Premier League for next season. Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

12.55 ET / 17.55 BST: BRENTFORD 1-2 LEEDS

Jack Harrison with a monumental goal. Leeds safe!

12.50 ET / 17.50 BST: LIVERPOOL 3-1 WOLVES

Andy Robertson makes it three for Liverpool! But the Reds need a goal from Villa.

Understandable confusion at Anfield as a mass cheer erupts after erroneous scorelines from the Etihad are disseminated among the crowd

12.45 ET / 17.45 BST: LIVERPOOL 2-1 WOLVES

Liverpool have their goal. Salah has his 23rd goal of the season and it’s the lead for Liverpool.

City still lead the title chase by a point but we suspect there might still be a twist or two left in store before close of play.

The atmosphere has gone celebratory and expectant to completely flat at Anfield. Wolves fans now taunting Liverpool fans with chants of ‘You nearly won the league.’ Salah has ust made it 2-1 on 84 mins with a close range tap-in, but it all feels like too little, too late. — Mark Ogden

12.42 ET / 17.42 BST: MAN CITY 3-2 ASTON VILLA

OH WOWWWWWWWWW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

City have completed their comeback. It’s 3-2. Gundogan has scored again.

It’s chaos at the Etihad. From 2-0 down they’ve scored three times in five minutes and now lead 3-2. When Gundogan got the third, the entire City bench sprinted onto the pitch to celebrate. Guardiola was trying to inject more energy into his players not long ago and now he’s telling them to calm down. Villa have thrown on Danny Ings but they look dead on their feet now. — Rob Dawson

Incredible scenes at the Etihad after the 3rd goal! What a day, what a season, what a league! pic.twitter.com/EsanUo8aQX — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) May 22, 2022

SIG: Seventh time this season Man City have scored 3+ goals in the second half of a Premier League game.

37′ Man City 0-1 Aston Villa

69′ Man City 0-2 Aston Vila

76′ Man City 1-2 Aston Villa

78′ Man City 2-2 Aston Villa

81′ Man City 3-2 Aston Villa

WHAT HAVE WE JUST WITNESSED!!!

12.38 ET / 17.38 BST: MAN CITY 2-2 ASTON VILLA

MAN CITY HAVE SCORED AGAIN! RODRIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII

Oleksandr Zinchenko pulls the ball back to Rodri at the edge of the box and the midfielder produces an ice-cool finish into the bottom corner.

The score is 2-2 and Guardiola’s team restore their lead at the top of the table to one point within the space of a few whirlwind minutes. The Etihad is bouncing, much like my blood pressure.

Bedlam at the Etihad. Two goals in three minutes and it’s 2-2. Flares on the pitch and the atmosphere is back. — Rob Dawson

12.37 ET / 17.37 BST: MAN CITY 1-2 ASTON VILLA

City get one back as Gundogan heads in at the far post.

SIG: Gundogan had not scored since April 2 and before that Feb. 19. Overall he has three goals in his last 19 games with City (all competitions.)

Son bagged two goals to finish joint-top scorer. David Rogers/Getty Images

12.34 ET / 17.34 BST: NORWICH 0-5 TOTTENHAM

Son bends in a superb effort from outside the box and now he leads the Golden Boot race. He has 23 to Salah’s 22.

With the main job of securing Champions League qualification done and dusted, Heung-Min Son’s personal mission of securing the Golden Boot has taken centre stage. His second goal here was a thing of beauty, prompting huge smiles from Antonio Conte in the Tottenham dugout and chants of “Sonny’s Golden Boot” from the delirious travelling Spurs fans. Son is one ahead now on 23 goals but there’s still time for things to change with Mo Salah on at Anfield trying to fire Liverpool to the Premier League title. — James Olley

12.30 ET / 17.30 BST: MAN CITY 0-2 ASTON VILLA

MASSIVE GOAL! HOW IS THIS HAPPENING?

Former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho with a superb goal. Coutinho cuts inside his man and rolls the shot beyond Ederson and into the bottom corner to leave Guardiola’s side reeling!

City are still top of the table on goal difference but a single goal for Liverpool against Wolves would soon change that.

It’s all eyes on Anfield now. Can Wolves hold on to stop Liverpool winning the title?

City desperately need a goal but Guardiola has decided to leave his £100m forward Jack Grealish on the bench. Zinchenko and Raheem Sterling are already on and Ilkay Gundogan is Guardiola’s final change. It may still work out for City today but it says a lot about Grealish’s first season here that he’s going to be a spectator for the biggest game of the season Some Man City fans starting to leave.

Staff members and Fernandinho getting up off the bench trying to lift the players. You’d think City fans would have learnt from Sergio Aguero and QPR 10 years ago but some of them have already started to leave the Etihad. Still more than 15 minutes to go. — Rob Dawson

12.30 ET / 17.30 BST: NORWICH 0-4 TOTTENHAM

Son gets his goal to move level with Salah in the Golden Boot race. Spurs have increasingly spent this second half just trying to set him up so you wouldn’t bet against another one here. Norwich fans are venting their fury in the direction of joint-majority shareholder Delia Smith: “We want Delia out.”– James Olley.

12.27 ET / 17.27 BST: As it stands …

Title: Man City

Champions League: Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs

Europa League: Arsenal, Man Utd

Europa Conference League: West Ham

Relegation: Burnley, Watford, Norwich

12.23 ET / 17.23 BST: NORWICH 0-3 TOTTENHAM

Brilliant from Kulusevski, he curls a shot into the top corner after cutting in on his left foot. What a signing he has been.

12.22 ET / 17.22 BST: BURLEY 0-2 NEWCASTLE

Burnley have conceded another against Newcastle and they are sinking fast. It looks like the Clarets’ six-year stay in the Premier League is coming to an end this afternoon.

12.19 ET / 17.19 BST: Mo Salah coming on. The Reds desperately need another goal and who better to turn to in your (half) hour of need?

Salah has been thrown into the action at Anfield by Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool need to win to have any hope of winning the title, but Salah also needs to keep Heung-min Son at bay in the race for the Golden Boot. Salah one goal ahead of the Spurs forward right now. — Mark Ogden

City need two goals to make the title safe. It’s nervous times.

The danger for City now is that they have to throw men forward to get a goal but Ollie Watkins is still causing a lot of problems at the other end. The last thing Guardiola wants is to go further behind but he hasn’t got much choice but to tell his full-backs to get as high up the pitch as possible. The frustration in the stands is starting to grow and there were huge groans when Cancelo’s pass went out of play a moment ago. — Rob Dawson

12.18 ET / 17.18 BST: ARSENAL 4-1 EVERTON

Gabriel scores, but this is all too late for the Gunners. Arsenal are keeping up their end of the bargain but they still need Norwich City to score three goals against Tottenham if Mikel Arteta’s men are to play Champions League football next season.

12.15 ET / 17.15 BST: BRENTFORD 0-1 LEEDS

PENALTY TO LEEDS! Raphinha fires home from the spot. Leeds are making sure of their safety.

ARSENAL 3-1 EVERTON: Unlikely goal scorer but Cedric smashes the ball home for Arsenal’s third.

NORWICH 0-2 TOTTENHAM: Spurs still well in control.

Heung-Min Son has just had his first real sight of goal, forcing a save from Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul with a left-foot shot from inside the box. The South Korean is one goal behind Liverpool’s Mo Salah in the race for the Golden Boot but has not been in the game as much as he would have liked so far. There’s still time, of course, and an intriguing subplot remains: what happens if Spurs get a penalty? Will regular taker Harry Kane step up to make this game completely safe at 3-0 or will he hand the ball to Son for a possible slice of personal glory? — James Olley

12.11 ET / 17.11 BST: MASSIVE MOMENT

Five minutes into the second half and Man City came close to dredging up an equaliser against Villa only for Gabriel Jesus to fluff his lines from all of six yards.

Just to heighten the chaos, Sadio Mane thought he’d put Liverpool 2-1 up against Wolves to send his side top only for the goal to be chalked off following a VAR review into an offside in the build-up.

12.07 ET / 17.07 BST: BRIGHTON 1-1 WEST HAM

West Ham’s Europa League hopes lasted all of one minute. Joel Veltman scores.

12.06 ET / 17.06 BST: After 3,375 minutes it comes down to the final 45 to find the Premier League champions. We’re back underway…

A change at the break for Man City as Zinchenko comes on in place of Fernandinho.

For Liverpool, James Milner has replaced Thiago. But the wait to see both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk emerge from the bench goes on.

And Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy has come on for Jose Sa.

Thiago off injured at Anfield. A blow for Liverpool today, but the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder is a crucial figure in Jurgen Klopp’s plans for the Champions League final against Real Madrid in six days’ time. Thiago was clutching his hamstring as he limped off, so he’s now a huge doubt for Paris. — Mark Ogden

12.02 ET / 17.02 BST: It could be written in the stars… Perhaps the stage is being set for Jack Grealish to become an all-time City hero? He’s still on the bench as it stands.

Grealish has been waiting all season for his big moment for City. They are 1-0 down to his boyhood club on the final day going for the title. Couldn’t be better set up for him — Josh Wright (@_WrightJosh) May 22, 2022

11.53 ET / 16.53 BST: Oh dear… Look away Man City fans. Some info from SIG:

Man City are winless in eight straight home Premier League games (including 5 straight losses) when trailing at any point (0-6-2, W-L-D). Their last comeback Premier League win at the Etihad was Dec. 21, 2019 vs. Leicester City

Match result probability at the half, according to FiveThirtyEight: Man City win (32%), draw (33%), loss (35%)

Not going well for Man City. Lots of possession but Olsen hasn’t had a save to make. Villa look dangerous on the break in between trying to slow the game down. Mings has already been spoken to by Michael Oliver. Zinchenko has been up off the bench trying to lift the City fans. — Rob Dawson

11.50 ET / 16.50 BST: HALF-TIME SCORES!

Man City are losing 1-0 at home against Aston Villa but still top the table on goal difference (+5) above Liverpool in second, who are being held level at 1-1 by Wolves.

The title race is on a knife edge as the Reds strive to become the first challengers in Premier League history to successfully overtake the team at the top on the final day of the season.

[Just to note, as Man City and Liverpool have already conceded in the first half, Ederson and Alisson will now finish level in the 2021-22 Premier League Golden Glove stakes as both are unable to add to their haul of 20 clean sheets apiece this season.]

When it comes to the contest for fourth place, both Tottenham and Arsenal are winning at the break, which means the Gunners are being kept out of the Champions League qualifying spots by the same two-point gulf they found themselves up against at the start of the day.

Down at the bottom, Burnley will be jettisoned from the top flight if things remain the same as they continue to trail against Newcastle which leaves them one point off safety thanks to Leeds’ precarious goalless scoreline against Brentford.

Also, Chelsea are the first team in Premier League history to go through a whole season without ever being behind at half-time.

Arsenal 2-1 Everton

Brentford 0-0 Leeds

Brighton 0-1 West Ham

Burnley 0-1 Newcastle

Chelsea 1-0 Watford

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd

Leicester 0-0 Southampton

Liverpool 1-1 Wolves

Man City 0-1 Aston Villa

Norwich 0-2 Spurs

As it stands…

Title: Man City

Champions League: Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs

Europa League: Arsenal, West Ham

Europa Conference League: Man Utd

Relegation: Burnley, Watford, Norwich

11.49 ET / 16.49 BST: Possible blow for Liverpool and their Champions League hopes with Thiago Alcantara limping off in first-half stoppage time. He may be given the half-time interval to shake it off.

11.48 ET / 16.48 BST: ARSENAL 2-1 EVERTON

It matters very little in terms of Champions League qualification but Donny van de Beek has just run unchallenged into the box and poked home a goal for Everton. The Man United loanee’s first goal since November. Are you watching Erik ten Hag?

11.45 ET / 16.45 BST: LIVERPOOL 1-1 WOLVES

Last time a team in second on the final day went on to win the title was Arsenal in 1989. Liverpool the losers that day. Every chance this one will go to stoppage time too…

Most predictable chant of the day rings around Anfield, with Steven Gerrard’s name being sung by the Liverpool fans. Gerrard never won the Premier League with Liverpool, but the former captain might just help his old club bag their 20th title by guiding Aston Villa to a result at Manchester City. And he’s doing that so far. — Mark Ogden

11.37 ET / 16.37 BST: CRYSTAL PALACE 1-0 MAN UNITED

Wilfried Zaha has scored to make Man United’s season even worse.

BRIGHTON 0-1 WEST HAM

Michail Antonio has put West Ham SIXTH as it stands. United are into the Europa Conference League in seventh place.

Matty Cash opened the scoring for Villa. Michael Regan/Getty Images

11.37 ET / 16.37 BST: MAN CITY 0-1 ASTON VILLA.

MASSIVE GOAL!!!

Oh wow. Aston Villa could well have caused a seismic ruction in the Premier League title race by scoring the first goal at the Etihad.

Man City are trailing to a Matty Cash goal that means Guardiola’s side are now dead level on 90 points with Liverpool at the top of the table as things stand. Jacob Ramsey advances, Lucas Digne crosses and Cash rises to head home at the back post!

City getting done by Cash. What a twist — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) May 22, 2022

Anfield has just heard the news from the Etihad… As it stands, Liverpool are still second. But only on goal difference.

The energy in the atmosphere was already beginning to drift away but after that Villa goal it’s completely gone. All the noise is coming from the Villa end. Oleks Zinchenko has got up off his seat on the bench to try to encourage the City fans to get going again but it’s not happened yet. — Rob Dawson

SIG: Cash scored his first goal in 22 career Premier League games vs. a ‘Big Six’ club.

11.32 ET / 16.32 BST: TOP FOUR RACE COULD BE OVER ALREADY…

ARSENAL 2-0 EVERTON

Eddie Nketiah makes it two, heading in from a corner, but this is all too late for the Gunners unless Norwich start scoring.

In fifth place heading into the last day, the Gunners are still two points behind their North London rivals.

Worse still? Nketiah is now Arsenal’s top scoring striker for the season… With five Premier League goals.

NORWICH 0-2 TOTTENHAM

Harry Kane heads Tottenham into the Champions League… surely. Dreadful mix-up at the back and Kane is on hand to punish Norwich.

Kane now has 17 league goals this season but looks to be too far adrift of the competition (Salah on 22 goals, Son on 21, Ronaldo on 18) in the hunt for the Golden Boot.

The Tottenham fans are sufficiently confident at 2-0 up here to turn their attention to goading Arsenal supporters. “Are you watching, Arsenal?” they sing followed by “North London is ours.” Precious little resistance from Norwich here. Very hard to see anything other than a resounding Tottenham win right now.– James Olley

MAN CITY 0-0 ASTON VILLA

The pitch at the Etihad was heavily watered before kick-off and a few City players have had problems staying on their feet. Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva have all slipped while they’ve been on the ball. Would be ironic if it happened at a crucial moment this afternoon given Steven Gerrard is on the touchline. — Rob Dawson

SIG: Liverpool has only lost once at home on the final match day of a Premier League season: 2013-14 vs Chelsea, the famous “Slippy G” game

11.27 ET / 16.27 BST: ARSENAL 1-0 EVERTON

PENALTY TO ARSENAL! Former Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi sticks his arm out to block Gabriel Martinelli’s shot and VAR intervenes. Martinelli steps up and scores.

Arsenal need to win, but they also need Tottenham to lose.

11.23 ET / 16.23 BST: LIVERPOOL 1-1 WOLVES

Liverpool are back on level terms against Wolves with Sadio Mane grabbing the equaliser via his 16th league goal of the campaign.

With City still drawing 0-0 against Villa, the gap between the two teams at the top remains locked at a single point.

Mane has sprung the offside trap to equalise for Liverpool on 25 minutes. With Man City still being held by Aston Villa at the Etihad, it’s as you were in the title race. But Liverpool still need more. Trent Alexander-Arnold not having his best game for Liverpool today. Constantly caught out of position upfield and Wolves almost scored a second through Leander Dendoncker because the England defender had gone missing. May not matter to much today with City always favourites to win the title on final day, but if Real Madrid are watching — and they will be — it will be an invitation for Vinicius Junior to target Alexander-Arnold in the Champions League final next week. — Mark Ogden

SIG: Sadio Mane scores his 16th goal of the Premier League season, putting him level with Harry Kane for 4th most

11.20 ET / 16.20 BST: BRENTFORD 0-0 LEEDS: Just to be clear, Leeds’ goal didn’t count. But they are staying up as it stands.

Burnley are occupying the third and final relegation place as things stand but there is plenty of football left to play today.

11.19 ET / 16.19 BST: BURNLEY 0-1 NEWCASTLE

PENALTY TO NEWCASTLE! GOAL TO NEWCASTLE!

Down at the other end of the table, Burnley look to be circling the relegation plug hole after falling behind against Newcastle to a Callum Wilson penalty in the 20th minute after Burnley’s Nathan Collins handballed it in his own area and VAR intervened.

Could be a massive moment in the relegation battle as Leeds’ Joe Gelhardt just ran through to score against Brentford. But VAR has ruled it out for offside!!!!!!!!!!!!!

SIG: This was Newcastle’s third penalty goal of the Premier League season. Coming into today, only three teams had fewer PK goals (Watford, Burnley, Wolves)

11.16 BST / 16.16 BST: NORWICH 0-1 TOTTENHAM. And there’s an important goal that puts Spurs in full control of the top four race. Dejan Kulusevski strikes! They’ll need to concede twice to the relegated Norwich now to blow it.

Kulusevski has put Spurs in front with 16 minutes played with a goal that effectively rules rivals Arsenal out of the top-four chase as things stand.

Antonio Conte tapped his temples with his fingers after Tottenham’s opening goal survived a brief VAR check for offside. They are in control already here and surely only complacency will undo them from this position. Spurs have dominated the ball early on and that Kulusevski goal was coming — it will be particularly poignant about Tottenham’s two January signings (Rodrigo Bentancur and Kulusevski) combining to score what could be the decisive goal in the Champions League race. They have made such a difference in the second half of the season.– James Olley

11.11 ET / 16.11 BST: CHELSEA 1-0 WATFORD. Kai Havertz scores. Chelsea aren’t taking any chances when it comes to securing third place with an early Havertz goal putting his side well on track to sealing the deal.

The Blues have a massive goal difference advantage over fourth-place Tottenham but a win in their final game will make mathematically sure of third.

11.11 ET / 16.11 BST: MAN CITY 0-0 ASTON VILLA

With City vs Villa still goalless, the top of the table remains the same but Liverpool now need to score at least two goals if they are to have any hope of upsetting the apple cart.

We’ve not had 10 minutes yet and the City fans behind the Villa goal are already getting onto Olsen about the timing he’s taking with his goal kicks. Steven Gerrard has clearly told his team to slow the game down whenever they can. It’s just taken them close to two minutes to take a corner after switching takers right at the last minute. — Rob Dawson

11.09 ET / 16.09 BST: NORWICH 0-0 TOTTENHAM

Tottenham waste a good chance to take the lead. Kane releases Kulusevski who does well to find Hojbjerg in the box but he blazes his shot off target. — James Olley

11.03 ET / 16.03 BST: LIVERPOOL 0-1 WOLVES! WHAT A START!

An incredible and unexpected start to the final day as Liverpool fall behind against Wolves at Anfield inside the first three minutes. Pedro Neto’s shock opener sparks jubilant scenes at the Etihad as news filters through the City fans.

Anfield stunned into silence after just three minutes. A breakaway goal by Pedro Neto has put Wolves 1-0 ahead and left Liverpool’s title and quadruple bid hanging by a thread. A burst forward by Raul Jimenez caught Liverpool out and the Mexico forward squared for Neto to tap in at the far post in front of The Kop.– Mark Ogden

SIG: Pedro Neto’s goal (2 mins, 11 secs) for Wolves is the fastest allowed by Liverpool in the Premier League since January 2021 (Southampton’s Danny Ings at 1:52)

SIG: Liverpool have earned a league-high 17 points when conceding the first goal this season (4-5-2 W-L-D)

11.01 ET / 16.01 BST:

Teams are out at the Eithad, greeted by fireworks and smoke cannons. There is still a bit of nervousness among the fans inside the stadium, although most are happy to see that it’s Robin Olsen in goal for Aston Villa rather than Emi Martinez. Olsen hasn’t played for Villa since joining on loan in January. His last club game was playing for Sheffield United in a 3-1 defeat to Blackburn in November. He’s just kicked the ball out of play with his first touch. — Rob Dawson

11.00 ET / 16.00 BST: Here we go!

The Premier League trophy dressed in blue at the Etihad 👀🏆 pic.twitter.com/T0Xc6wrZFW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 22, 2022

10.45 ET / 15.45 BST: 538 has the percentage chances for various events today.

– Chance to win the title: Man City 82%, Liverpool 18%

Man City have a 79% chance to beat Aston Villa, while Liverpool have a 83% chance to beat Wolves.

– Chance to claim fourth spot: Tottenham 96%, Arsenal 4%

– Chance to be relegated: Leeds 76%, Burnley 24%

10.21 ET / 15.21 BST: TEAM NEWS from the major teams in action today, you say?

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Keita, Henderson, Thiago, Jota, Mane, Diaz.

Subs: van Dijk, Milner, Firmino, Salah, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, Kelleher, Elliott.

Man City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez, Jesus, Foden.

Subs: Carson, Ake, Walker, Sterling, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Palmer, McAtee.

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Royal, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Gollini, Winks, Rodon, Bergwijn, Moura, White, Scarlett, Devine, Craig.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Soares, Holding, Gabriel, Tavares, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah

Subs: Leno, White, Lacazette, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Lokonga, Oulad M’hand, Swanson, Patino

Burnley XI: Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Collins, Long, Cork, Roberts, McNeil, Brownhill, Barnes, Cornet.

Subs: Hennessey, McGlynn, Weghorst, Stephens, Lennon, Bardsley, Thomas, Dodgson, Costelloe.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Koch, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, Gelhardt, Greenwood

Subs: Klaesson, Roberts, Struijk, Bate, Hjelde, Cresswell, Klich, Shackleton, Gray

10.15 ET / 15.15 BST: Liverpool have to win and they’ll have some big support as ever. Mark Ogden is at Anfield for us.

Anfield today. Either title number 20, a domestic treble and 3/4 of the way to the Quadruple or the end of an improbable dream. But what will it be…? pic.twitter.com/5tjsWkTmQc — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) May 22, 2022

With excitement mounting before kick-off, Manchester City fans gathered in the street outside the Etihad to give their players a rousing welcome as the team bus wound toward the stadium through a cloud of sky blue smoke. Rob Dawson is there for us.

10.00 ET / 15.00 BST: It all comes down to this … some 10 months since the first ball was kicked, the campaign will wrap up on what is certain to be a thrilling and tense Sunday with all 20 teams kicking off their matches at 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. BST.

There is still plenty left to play for as we enter the final 90 minutes of the campaign, not least the title itself as both Manchester City and Liverpool still have the potential to end the day with their hands on the trophy.

Premier League table GP GD PTS 1 – Man City 37 +72 90 2 – Liverpool 37 +66 89 3 – Chelsea 36 +42 70 4 – Tottenham 37 +24 68 5 – Arsenal 37 +9 66 6 – Man United 37 +1 58 7 – West Ham 37 +11 56 8 – Wolves 37 -3 51

The fate of the championship is very much in City’s hands, who have a one-point lead over rivals Liverpool in second place heading into the 38th and final round of matches. Put simply, a win at the Etihad will be enough for Pep Guardiola’s side, but failure to do so would open the way for Klopp’s team to take the title and keep their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple alive.

Along with the title there are teams battling for places in three European competitions — Champions League, Europa League and Conference League — as well as two clubs scrambling to avoid finishing in the last relegation place.

There are also several orders of individual merit — such as the league’s top goal scorer — on the line as all 20 top-flight teams involved prepared to tussle it out one last time this season.

Bring it on!

Before the matches kick off, let’s take a closer look at the main things to look out for:

THE TITLE

MAN CITY

1st, 90 points, +72 goal difference

LIVERPOOL

2nd, 89 points, +66 goal difference

This is the ninth time a Premier League title race has gone down to the final round of matches, though no team at the top has ever surrendered their advantage — no matter how narrow — after starting the day at the summit.

Reigning champions City play host to Aston Villa after starting the day on top of the table with 90 points. Liverpool, one point behind, take on Wolves at Anfield knowing that they still have a chance of leapfrogging their rivals should results go their way.

A win for City would be enough to see them crowned champions for the fourth time in five years, but the Reds maintained their quadruple quest with a 2-1 comeback win over Southampton in their penultimate game on Tuesday. This ensured that City can still be pipped to the trophy should they fail to win and Liverpool secure victory on the final day. If City lose and Liverpool draw, it then goes down to goal difference, but it would require City to lose by seven goals for Liverpool to finish top.

Should Jurgen Klopp’s side claim a second title in three seasons, it would be despite having only topped the Premier League table for one week over the course of the entire season, following a 3-3 draw against Brentford in late September.

Oddly, there is a scenario that would see an unprecedented playoff game between City and Liverpool required to settle the title, but that would involve the former losing 6-0 against Villa at home while the latter drew 5-5 against Wolves. Improbable, yes, but not impossible.





CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

TOTTENHAM

4th, 68 points, +24 goal difference

ARSENAL

5th, 66 points, +9 goal difference

Below the title chasers, the race for fourth place will also go down to the wire as local adversaries Tottenham and Arsenal vie to join City, Liverpool and Chelsea in the Champions League next season.

Chelsea sealed their qualification earlier in the week without kicking a ball as Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Monday was enough to ensure the Blues a top-four finish. Furthermore, Thomas Tuchel’s side are three points and plus-18 goals clear of Spurs, so they have third place virtually tied up as they prepare to face relegated Watford in their final fixture.

Fourth-placed Spurs carry a two-point lead over Arsenal, but thanks to a vastly superior goal difference (plus-15 better, in fact), they effectively require just a point against bottom-of-the-table Norwich to book their return to Europe’s top club competition.

Arsenal can still overtake their neighbours, but that requires beating Everton and hoping that Spurs come royally unstuck against the relegated Canaries at Carrow Road.

The Gunners could also pip Spurs to fourth place if the latter only muster a draw against Norwich, but it would mean that Mikel Arteta’s team would need to beat Everton by 16 goals or more to do so. Again, hugely improbable but not impossible.

EUROPA LEAGUE/CONFERENCE LEAGUE

MAN UNITED

6th, 58 points, +1 goal difference

WEST HAM

7th, 56 points, +11 goal difference

Whoever loses out in the top-four battle will finish fifth, taking one of the two Europa League places available. The other will be taken by either Manchester United or West Ham.

United — who are already guaranteed to record their lowest points total of the Premier League era — will guarantee finishing sixth and a place in the Europa League if they win at Crystal Palace. Should they draw, then West Ham will return to the competition in which they reached this season’s semifinals if they can win at Brighton.

Whichever one of these two teams finishes seventh will go into next season’s Europa Conference League.

RELEGATION

BURNLEY

17th, 35 points, -18 goal difference

LEEDS UNITED

18th, 35 points, -38 goal difference

They left it ridiculously late, but Everton preserved their precious top-flight status for a 69th consecutive year with a remarkable 3-2 comeback victory over Crystal Palace on Thursday. Defeat would have sucked the Toffees into a three-way fight on the final day, but as such the relegation scrap is a straight winner-stays-up duel between Burnley and Leeds.

The Clarets leapt up and out of the relegation zone with a 1-1 draw against Villa on Thursday that saw Leeds tumble below the dotted line of doom on goal difference. Jesse Marsch’s side are now level with Burnley on 35 points but are 20 goals worse off. They travel to face Brentford on the final day knowing that, realistically, a failure to better the Clarets’ result against Newcastle will see them jettisoned back down to the Championship.

GOLDEN BOOT

MOHAMED SALAH

22 goals

SON HEUNG-MIN

21 goals

CRISTIANO RONALDO

18 goals

Mohamed Salah is currently leading the way in the hunt for the 2021-22 Premier League Golden Boot having scored 22 league goals for Liverpool this season.

A groin injury saw him miss the chance to add to his tally after missing the Reds’ penultimate game against Southampton, but he can bolster his stats by finding the net against Wolves in the last outing of the campaign. However, Klopp has already said he will not gamble on the forward’s fitness with the Champions League final against Real Madrid in six days’ time.

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham is Salah’s closest challenger, with the South Korean having amassed 21 goals in league competition this season.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo also has an outside chance of claiming the Golden Boot after scoring 18 league goals in his comeback year at Old Trafford, but he will need to score a hatful against Palace in his final game to top the ranking. Harry Kane is next on the list (16 goals) but Son’s striker partner at Spurs would require an even greater feat of individual marksmanship against Norwich if he were to retain to trophy.

Salah has already won the Golden Boot twice before (2017-18 and 2018-19) but shared it on both occasions. He will therefore no doubt be keen to claim the award for himself this time around.

PLAYMAKER OF THE SEASON

MOHAMED SALAH

13 assists

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

12 assists

ANDY ROBERTSON

10 assists

MASON MOUNT

10 assists

JARROD BOWEN

10 assists

Salah could become the second player in as many seasons to win both the Premier League Golden Boot and the Playmaker of the Season awards after Harry Kane (23 goals and 14 assists) completed the clean sweep in 2020-21.

This year Liverpool, as ever, dominate the assist rankings with Salah top (13 assists) closely followed by teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold (12) and Andy Robertson, who is joint-third on the list alongside Jarrod Bowen and Mason Mount with 10 assists apiece heading into the final day.

GOLDEN GLOVE

EDERSON

20 clean sheets

ALISSON

20 clean sheets

City and Liverpool will also go head-to-head in the race for the Golden Glove award, with fellow Brazilians Ederson and Alisson level-pegging on 20 clean sheets each heading into their final matches.

While the destiny of the Premier League title is the more pressing concern for both, one more shutout for either goalkeeper would be enough to claim at least a share of the 2021-22 award.

Alisson has won the Golden Glove on one occasion (2018-19) while Ederson has two gongs in his collection (2019-20 and 2020-21).