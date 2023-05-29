Man claiming to have “explosive device” drove truck to U.S.-Canada border, police say

A driver who declared he had explosives in his vehicle drove past state police near the U.S.-Canada border on Monday morning, leading border troopers to open fire, officials said. The driver was identified as Tony Holford, 42, from Providence, Rhode Island, Maine State Police said.

The suspect displayed a sign indicating he had “an explosive device” in the vehicle, officials said. After failing to stop for a state trooper on I-95 in Houlton, Maine, the suspect drove his truck toward the Canadian Port of Entry, where a corporal opened fire. The suspect wasn’t injured and surrendered to troopers, after which he was taken to the Aroostook County Jail and charged with aggravated reckless conduct, terrorizing, and failure to stop, police said.

The Canada Border Services Agency tweeted on Monday afternoon that Highway 95 in Belleville, at the Houlton-Woodstock border crossing, was closed due to a police operation.

Maine State Police, Maine’s attorney general, and Canadian authorities are investigating the incident. Officials said there was no danger to the public.

News has reached out to Maine State Police for a comment.

