Man convicted 42 years after Robin Brooks was raped and killed in her California apartment: “I just never gave up hope”

A jury on Wednesday convicted a person of raping and stabbing to dying a girl in her Sacramento-area condo, 40 years after her dying. Phillip Lee Wilson, 73, was discovered responsible of homicide with the particular circumstance of rape.

Robin Brooks Sacramento County Sheriff



The Sacramento County jury returned the decision someday after initially deadlocking on the costs.

Wilson was accused of killing Robin Brooks, 20, at her condo in Rosemont on April 24, 1980. A pal who seen she did not present up for work on April 24, 1980, discovered Brooks’ physique inside her condo, CBS Sacramento reported.

Investigators mentioned genetic geneology utilizing DNA from blood and semen on the crime scene was used to establish Wilson as a suspect.

Exactly forty years later, on April 24, 2020, investigators on the case introduced the arrest of Wilson, who was detained at his North Sacramento house.

His lawyer argued that Wilson had consensual intercourse with Brooks however she was killed by her sister’s boyfriend, who has since died.

Brooks’ sister, Maria Arrick, wept with pleasure on the jury’s resolution.

“I simply by no means gave up hope, I simply knew it,” she instructed the Sacramento Bee, referring to the case being solved.

Wilson’s conviction got here on his birthday.

“There may be justice on this planet, and he’ll spend all his birthdays now in jail. I want we discovered him earlier, however lastly, justice has been completed,” Micki Hyperlinks, a Sheriff’s Workplace chilly case detective, instructed KXTV-TV.

Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced on April 22.