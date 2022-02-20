Man Dies After Pickup Truck Crashes Into Building In Mansfield – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man died after a pickup truck crashed into a building in Mansfield and caught fire on the evening of Feb. 19.

At around 7:20 p.m., Mansfield Police responded to a call that Saturday about a major crash in the 1700 block of US 287 Frontage Road.

When officers arrived, they found a pickup truck had left the roadway and crashed into a building, becoming wedged inside of it.

Investigators believe that the person driving the vehicle lost control while driving on the service road, possible due to a medical episode. They drove over the curb, striking the building.

By the time officers arrived, the truck had caught fire. Two people were still inside.

The Mansfield Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the fire before extracting both occupants from the vehicle. They were both transported to local hospitals, but an adult man was later pronounced deceased. The extent of the other occupant’s, a child, injuries was unknown, but they are expected to survive.

The crash remains under investigation. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.