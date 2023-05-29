Man dies after shooting near southwest Houston gas station

HOUSTON – A person has died after a shooting near a southwest Houston gas station.

The incident happened at roughly 5:10 p.m. within the 14700 block of Main Street. According to Commander Jonathon Halliday with HPD, officials replied to the preliminary name and arrived inside of two mins. They discovered a person within the parking zone who had suffered more than one gunshot wounds to the chest. Other people have been rendering help to him.

Halliday said that “as officers were walking up to the scene, they heard additional gunshots from the wooded area behind that”. Officers started looking out the realm and therefore detained a person who had walked out of the woods. Police are nonetheless figuring out if there’s a connection between the detained guy and the shooting.

Unfortunately, the sufferer, who is assumed to be between 25-30 years of age, succumbed to his accidents and used to be pronounced lifeless after being transported to a neighborhood clinic.

Halliday defined that there seems to be a small homeless encampment within the wooded house at the back of the gas station and that the sufferer could have been living there.

Police are proceeding their investigation and are talking with attainable witnesses. They ask that any one with information come ahead and get in touch with them.