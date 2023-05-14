Man dies in custody in Harris County | Houston, Texas crime news

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a housebreaking suspect died at a sanatorium after complaining of issue in respiring and being not able to really feel his legs whilst in custody.

Precinct 4 deputies have been summoned to a housebreaking in development name at a house in northwest Harris County on Renmark Lane close to Champion Forest simply prior to 3 a.m. Deputies noticed 3 men leaving the scene with stolen pieces.

The suspects fled, with one shedding the stolen pieces whilst working away. One of the deputies stuck up with some of the suspects, who had run right into a neighbor’s yard. The two were given right into a battle, and the deputy used his Taser prior to handcuffing the suspect. The suspect later complained of shortness of breath and now not with the ability to really feel his legs. Paramedics have been known as, and he used to be speaking after they arrived, however he was unresponsive in due path. The guy, who used to be in his early 20s, used to be pronounced lifeless on the sanatorium.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is in search of the opposite two suspects, for which the one description is darkish clothes. The sheriff’s administrative center is speaking to neighbors and on the lookout for surveillance pictures to get extra information in regards to the suspects. Residents must now not be fascinated by their protection, and so they suppose the incident used to be remoted, mentioned HCSO Sgt. Sidney Miller.

Anyone with information is requested to name the sheriff‘s administrative center at (713) 221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 521-4600.