Man driving stolen Plano fire engine arrested in Dallas

DALLAS – Dallas police arrested a 27-year-old man who was behind the wheel of a stolen Plano fire engine.
Plano Fire-Rescue said it was taken Saturday afternoon from a storage yard in Balch Springs.
Officers spotted the vehicle along Main Street, near Harwood Street, in Downtown Dallas.
Police pulled it over and took Jose Mora into custody.
It was taken to a nearby fire station, where it was picked it up and taken to a secure location.