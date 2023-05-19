Man faces judge after leading several police departments on tri-county chase in stolen fire truck – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

A person who stole a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck and led police officials on a chaotic chase gave the impression in court docket on Friday morning. Aljenard Lekambrick, 31, dedicated the crime of stealing the fire truck all over a coaching workout at MDFR Fire Station 31. Cellphone pictures from ‘Only In Dade’ confirmed police departments from several counties concerned in the tri-county chase. Lekambrick hit an unoccupied police cruiser in Opa Locka, beginning the pursuit. He used to be chased via Miami-Dade County, Broward County and in spite of everything into unincorporated Palm Beach County on the Florida Turnpike close to Boynton Beach, the place the pursuit ended.

In a Palm Beach County Bond Court look, Lekambrick gave the impression to have an perspective. After listening to the info of the case, the judge known as it “extremely egregious”. When the judge set Lekambrick’s bond at $25,000, he raised his hand to announce that he used to be licensed to force a automobile of that measurement. “I got CDLs,” he stated. “If that counts.” The suspect now faces one price of robbery of emergency clinical apparatus.

Join our Newsletter for the most recent news proper for your inbox

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This subject matter might not be printed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.