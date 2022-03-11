Man faces prison in accidental shooting death of daughter, 9

A northwestern Indiana father has pleaded responsible within the 2017 deadly taking pictures of his 9-year-old daughter as he warned his two sons by no means to play with a handgun

HOBART, Ind. — A northwestern Indiana father has pleaded responsible within the 2017 deadly taking pictures of his 9-year-old daughter as he warned his two sons by no means to play with a handgun.

Eric Hummel, 38, entered his plea Thursday to reckless murder and neglect of a dependent expenses, The (Northwest Indiana) Occasions reported. Hummel, of Hobart, may withstand eight half of years in jail at his June 9 sentencing.

Court docket information have proven that Hummel mentioned that he was displaying the 9 mm semi-automatic handgun to his sons and telling them to by no means play with it “as a result of it could kill somebody” when he by chance shot and killed his daughter, Olivia.

Authorities mentioned he inadvertently shot Olivia within the brow as she walked into the room.

He sobbed whereas reporting the taking pictures throughout a 911 name, telling the dispatcher, “This will’t be actual.” Hummel advised the 911 dispatcher he didn’t notice the gun was loaded when he pulled the set off. The woman died about 30 minutes later at a hospital.