A person was once fatally shot overdue Tuesday in west Houston when any individual pulled up at the back of him at a gas station and opened fireplace, police stated.

Officers round 11:30 p.m. spoke back to the 13000 block of Westheimer after a decision a couple of taking pictures, Lt. Ronnie Willkens, of the Houston Police Department, informed Metro Video Services journalists. They discovered a person lifeless at the scene.