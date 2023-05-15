Man fatally shot in central Oak Cliff; suspect arrested, police say

Early Sunday morning in central Oak Cliff, one guy died and some other used to be charged with homicide after a taking pictures. According to the police, officials have been referred to as to the 1000 block of Hoke Smith Drive, close to South Polk Street, at round 1:20 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered each the sufferer and the suspect.

The sufferer, Carlos Gonzalez, 49, used to be shot and brought to a medical institution, the place he passed on to the great beyond. The suspect, Lonnie Holcombe, 54, used to be arrested at the spot and is dealing with a homicide rate.

As of now, further main points relating to what ended in the taking pictures and whether or not Gonzalez and Holcombe knew each and every different don’t seem to be to be had. The investigation is ongoing.