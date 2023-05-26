Man ‘fondled’ 8-year-old girl in northeast Miami-Dade condo pool, police say





MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – In a stunning incident, a 41-year-old guy from northeast Miami-Dade used to be arrested on a price of lewd and lascivious molestation. The police accused him of inappropriately touching an 8-year-old girl in the pool of his condo complicated. The wrongdoer, Jacob Jurberg, used to be arrested on Thursday. According to the arrest record filed by means of the Miami-Dade Police Department, the crime came about in the overdue afternoon hours of April 22 in the neighborhood pool of the Jade Winds condo complicated positioned at 1710 NE 191st St. in the Ojus space. The record states that Jurberg approached the younger girl, “reached with his hand from the rear and fondled her” over her bathing swimsuit. Police mentioned the girl instructed her mom in regards to the molestation and confirmed her what came about by means of “(wiggling) her index and middle fingers.” Jurberg is being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and used to be set to seem in Miami-Dade courtroom on Friday.

As a society, we want to be vigilant in making sure the protection of our kids in public areas, particularly the ones the place kids usually are provide, equivalent to pool spaces. In balancing our societal function of making sure protection in opposition to the person rights of folks like Jurberg, who’re accused however no longer but convicted of against the law, our felony device is confronted with a troublesome problem.

On one hand, we should be delicate to the rights of the accused to an excellent trial and due procedure. On the opposite, we should believe the prospective hurt that Jurberg and others like him may just reason to our kids if they’re discovered responsible. Striking this steadiness is significant to making sure that justice is served each quite and successfully.

The case additionally highlights the significance of teaching kids and oldsters about kid protection. Parents can lend a hand save you incidents like this by means of chatting with their kids about what’s and is not suitable conduct from adults and inspiring them to talk up if they’re ever made to really feel uncomfortable or unsafe. Schools and neighborhood methods too can supply training to each kids and adults about kid protection and the way to answer incidents of abuse.

As a neighborhood, we should come in combination to give protection to our maximum susceptible contributors from hurt. By operating in combination and supporting one any other, we will be able to make sure that incidents like this change into a factor of the previous.

