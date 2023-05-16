Man found dead with apparent gunshot wound in east Harris County



Courtesy of Metro Video Services



Sheriff’s deputies have been investigating after a person was once found fatally shot in an east Harris County condominium after his circle of relatives hadn’t heard from him in a number of days, officers mentioned.

Investigators round 9:45 p.m. found a person mendacity dead in his condominium close to the intersection of Grand Oaks and Woodforest boulevards whilst responding to a decision from a circle of relatives member, Sgt. Greg Pinkins, of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, instructed Metro Video Services journalists. He had an apparent gunshot wound.