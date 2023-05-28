Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at car wash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is these days investigating a deadly taking pictures that came about at a car wash at the South Side of town. The incident came about at Mary’s Car Wash positioned within the 2900 block of Commercial Avenue at round 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, and the sufferer is a person in his 50s.

Upon arriving at the scene, officials came upon the person mendacity at the flooring subsequent to his car, with multiple gunshot wounds to the again. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived in a while thereafter and declared the sufferer dead at the scene. The government reported that a crew of fellows have been noticed fleeing the realm following the taking pictures, however no additional suspect information has been launched as of newsletter.

The SAPD remains to be within the strategy of figuring out the cause for the taking pictures, and no arrests had been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and will proceed to supply updates as they develop into to be had.

