



In February of 2021, Phillip Mabry was once found guilty of intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer in Dallas County. This crime was once dedicated when Mabry hit Officer Mitchell Penton along with his automobile. Penton was once a 27-year-old police officer who were running an present crash website on North Central Expressway at Walnut Hill Lane on the time of the incident.

The emergency lighting on Penton’s automobile were activated all the way through the incident, in step with government. After being taken to Baylor Hospital, Penton later died from his accidents.

Penton had joined the Dallas Police Department in February of 2019 and was once assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division. Tragically, his lifestyles was once reduce twinkling of an eye doing his task to offer protection to the group.