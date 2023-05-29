Man found unconscious in car partially underwater charged with DUI: Police

On Sunday night at round 9 p.m., law enforcement officials and fireplace rescue staff answered to a distressing incident on the southern finish of Blue Harbor Drive, New Port Richey. A person, Vincent Monroe elderly 36, used to be found unconscious and unresponsive in a partially submerged car in a canal. Monroe’s car, a 2013 grey Infinity, had stopped with its rear tires on the finish of the seawall, and its hood totally submerged in the canal.

After arriving on the scene, the police division printed that officials entered the water, broke open a window, and pulled Monroe out of the car. The police stated it seemed Monroe had overdosed on opioids, main first responders to instantly administer Narcan. Shortly after, Monroe regained awareness and used to be taken to a neighborhood clinic for remedy.

Following an investigation into the incident, law enforcement officials found Monroe to be below the affect of gear. Consequently, he used to be arrested and charged with DUI, DUI belongings harm, ownership of fentanyl, and ownership of drug paraphernalia.

