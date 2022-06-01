Man gets 15 years in 2019 murder over marijuana deal in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Georgia man was sentenced to 15 years in jail Wednesday in connection to a 2019 homicide at a Fort Myers residence complicated.
Wayne Taylor, 23, was discovered responsible of manslaughter and theft in February after a two-day trial in Lee County, based on the State Legal professional’s Workplace.
Taylor and one other man, 23-year-old Troymel Barnes, had been arrested for killing then 23-year-old Eric Galvan on the Village Creek Flats on Sept. 22, 2019, Fort Myers police reported.
Investigators decided the crime was not a random act, and the three had met for a pre-arranged drug deal to purchase marijuana.
Courtroom data present the sufferer was shot whereas sitting in a truck within the residence Complicated on Winkler Avenue. A buddy drove Galvan to Lee Memorial hospital the place he was later pronounced lifeless.
The suspects ran to Georgia, the place police finally caught up with them and positioned the pair underneath arrest.
Barnes was sentenced to 20 years in jail in September 2021 for second-degree homicide and theft with a firearm.
Fort Myers police labored with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Workplace and Milledgeville police.
The case was prosecuted by the State Legal professional’s Workplace Murder Unit Assistant State Legal professional Andreas Gardiner and Assistant State Legal professional Tino Cimato.