Man had been harassing his mother before stabbing her to death in Arlington, affidavit says

Teresa Dewitt-Pierce parked her Ford Mustang and walked toward the front door of her Arlington home on Sunday afternoon. A slender man wearing gloves and dark clothing approached her.

Surveillance video from Dewitt-Pierce’s home showed the figure call out “Mom” before throwing her to the ground, a detective wrote in an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Tarrant County.

During an attack that lasted 26 minutes, Nathan Woodard stabbed his mother about 20 times before walking away, according to the affidavit. Dewitt-Pierce, 55, was discovered dead by her husband when he returned home from work, Arlington police said.

Nathan Woodard (The Dallas Morning News / Tarrant County Jail)

Woodard, 26, was captured a day later in Arlington and arrested on a murder charge, police said.

Several times over the past two months, police had been called to Dewitt-Pierce’s Longmeadow Drive home over complaints about Woodard. He had been ordered to stay away from his mother’s house and was homeless because of a drug addiction, a detective wrote in the affidavit.

On Jan. 4, according to the affidavit, Woodard slashed the tires on his mother’s Mustang. He was found asleep beside the home and arrested on a criminal mischief charge. Police were called twice in February — including once just two days before the stabbing — because Woodard showed up to the home, authorities said.

When Dewitt-Pierce’s husband returned home from work on Sunday afternoon, he first went inside to look for his wife, according to court documents. He didn’t see her until he walked outside and saw her lying in the grass.

Dewitt-Pierce’s husband reviewed his home’s surveillance system and recognized Woodard, their son, as the attacker, the affidavit said. Dewitt-Pierce was attacked shortly after 6:30 p.m. Paramedics pronounced her dead at 7:42 p.m.

Authorities issued an alert for Woodard. About 7 p.m. Monday, an Arlington police officer recognized him on a bicycle on South Cooper Street and West Park Row Drive, south of the University of Texas at Arlington and about 3½ miles away from where Dewitt-Pierce was killed.

Woodard was arrested without incident. A public defender hadn’t immediately been assigned to him as of Tuesday afternoon.

A GoFundMe account for Dewitt-Pierce’s funeral costs had raised more than $1,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.