Man in custody after bulldozing home

February 10, 2022
Al Lindsey
BETHANY, Okla. (blackchronicle) – A man is in custody after allegedly bulldozing a house in the north of Bethany.

On Wednesday night, authorities received a call about a person demolishing a house with a skid-steer near NW 50th and Rockwell.

Suspect-driven Kubota Compact Track Loader

When police arrived, they found the front face of the house torn down.

The male suspect had fled in a vehicle. Police followed him to a nearby location where they were able to arrest him.

Bethany officials have not confirmed the owner of the home.

No injuries were reported.

