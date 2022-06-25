Florida

Man in custody after reported hostage situation in North Lauderdale

June 25, 2022
Chris Porter


MIAMI – A person is dealing with critical expenses after being accused of holding a lady hostage in North Lauderdale on Saturday afternoon. 

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives stated they bought the decision at round 3:45 p.m., a couple of lady being threatened and held hostage at a residence in the 7700 block of Southwest Eighth Court. 

Authorities responded to the scene in power with a number of models, together with SWAT and SVU detectives. 

“The female victim was able to exit the residence and is safe,” BSO stated.  

A short while later, the person contained in the residence was taken into custody with out incident. 

There have been no reported accidents. 

