Man in custody after reported hostage situation in North Lauderdale

MIAMI – A person is dealing with critical expenses after being accused of holding a lady hostage in North Lauderdale on Saturday afternoon.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives stated they bought the decision at round 3:45 p.m., a couple of lady being threatened and held hostage at a residence in the 7700 block of Southwest Eighth Court.

Authorities responded to the scene in power with a number of models, together with SWAT and SVU detectives.

“The female victim was able to exit the residence and is safe,” BSO stated.

A short while later, the person contained in the residence was taken into custody with out incident.

There have been no reported accidents.