Man in custody after shooting woman to death in front of children in Clewiston home, then leading deputies on chase

CLEWISTON, Fla. — A person is in custody after taking pictures a lady to loss of life in a Clewiston dwelling Wednesday evening in entrance of two younger kids after which main deputies on a chase.
At roughly 8:30 p.m., officers with the Clewiston Police Division responded to a house in reference to a report of gunshots. After they arrived, they discovered two gunshot victims – an unresponsive 36-year-old Hispanic lady and a wounded 31-year-old Hispanic man. Each had been decided to be siblings, based on CPD.
Relations witnessed the taking pictures and had been in a position to determine the shooter as Juan Vega, 38. Vega left the scene in a purple pickup truck previous to the officer’s arrival.
In an effort to catch Vega, data relating to his identification, in addition to the attainable automobile was shared by way of radio with the Hendry County Sheriff’s Workplace. A Hendry County deputy discovered the pickup truck driving towards LaBelle on State Highway 80 and tried to cease him.
Vega led the deputy on a quick pursuit however was finally caught, tased, and brought into custody.
Inside Vega’s Dodge Ram pick-up truck, deputies discovered a 22 caliber rifle, the identical caliber believed for use within the murder, based on CPD.
Preliminary data suggests this can be a domestic-related incident as Vega and the lady who was killed have kids collectively.
After CPR efforts by officers, the lady was transported to Hendry Regional Medical Heart the place she was pronounced deceased.
The person was delivered to Hendry Regional Medical Heart the place he was stabilized and transported by Speedy Response to St. Mary’s Medical Heart in West Palm Seaside.
Vega will probably be booked into the Hendry County Jail on a number of expenses together with homicide and tried homicide.
“I admire the help of the members of the Hendry County Sheriff’s Workplace. That is one other instance of how our nice working relationship is retaining the group safer. Taking Juan Vega into custody probably stopped one other tragedy from occurring,” stated Chief Tom Lewis.
That is an lively investigation. Rely on NBC2 to carry you extra data as quickly as it’s launched.