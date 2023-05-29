Man in custody, arson investigating after multiple house fires on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – According to San Antonio police, a person in his 40s is in custody after multiple houses stuck fireplace on the West Side of town. SAPD to begin with answered to stories of a person atmosphere fireplace to houses round 2 p.m. on Monday.

Firefighters briefly extinguished flames in the 2200 block of Delgado Street, adopted by means of a 2d house fireplace in the 2500 block of Arbor Street. SAFD battalion chiefs contained each fires, and no accidents have been reported. Crews monitored within reach houses to keep away from the unfold of the fireplace.

Police took the person in his 40s into custody later in the day, however it’s unclear what fees he faces. Meanwhile, arson investigators are nonetheless operating to resolve the precise reason for the fires. There is not any phrase but on the whole injury quantity.