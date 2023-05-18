Man in ‘extremely critical condition’ after Brooksville shooting, deputies say

On Wednesday evening, a taking pictures passed off in Brooksville ensuing in an injured guy, as reported via deputies.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) gained a dispatch name referring to a verbal argument at a place of dwelling on Our Road at round 11:30 p.m. Earlier in the night, round 9 p.m., deputies were knowledgeable of a home disturbance on the identical location, however all concerned folks had already left the scene, in keeping with HCSO.

Subsequently, any other 911 name used to be gained from a special particular person onsite who reported that somebody were shot.

Deputies discovered that two males who resided in separate homes at the premises had an issue for causes unknown, which then escalated right into a bodily altercation. One of the boys, recognized as 60-year-old Troy Allen Montgomery, retrieved a gun from his area and shot the opposite guy, reported deputies. When the sufferer used to be came upon mendacity in the backyard, he used to be right away transported via helicopter to a neighborhood trauma heart and is in extraordinarily critical situation.

Montgomery sustained accidents as neatly and gained clinical remedy sooner than being taken into custody. He is at the moment charged with tried homicide.

This is a creating tale, and extra updates will practice as extra information turns into to be had.