Man in jail following car crash

Based on the Oklahoma Freeway Patrol, a person is in jail following a automotive crash.At round three a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the scene of a crash on westbound Interstate 40 and Interstate 35 at exit 151C. OHP stated that once they obtained on the scene, they discovered the suspect’s automobile overturned on the facet of the freeway. KOCO 5 was advised the person was not severely damage and was taken to the Oklahoma County Detention Heart beneath suspicion of drunk driving.The roadway has since been cleared.

