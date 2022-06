Mark Winema / Getty Pictures/Mark Wineman / Getty Pictures

DALLAS (AP) — A person broke into the Dallas Museum of Artwork and brought on greater than $5 million in harm, together with smashing three historical Greek artifacts earlier than he was arrested, police mentioned.

Brian Hernandez, 21, is charged with prison mischief of greater than or equal to $300,000, which is punishable by 5 years to life in jail. He was booked Thursday into the Dallas County jail with bond set at $100,000. Jail information record no lawyer for Hernandez.