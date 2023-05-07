Man injured during shooting along Palmetto Expressway in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – According to police, a person sustained accidents in a shooting that happened at the Palmetto Expressway on Saturday, suspected to be a results of a highway rage incident.

The Florida Highway Patrol was once alerted to the location at 8:55 p.m. The incident happened at the westbound lanes of the freeway, often referred to as State Road 826, close to Northwest 57 Avenue. The Miami-Dade Police Department additionally replied to the scene, and a tow truck was once hired to take away a black pick-up truck from the site.

Lt. Alejandro Camacho, an FHP spokesperson, mentioned that the rear window of the truck had a bullet hollow. He additionally showed that the driving force, who was once the only occupant of the automobile, were shot in the proper shoulder space.

The sufferer was once reported to had been using the truck, and was once admitted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital for remedy.

Authorities are searching for information from the general public to lend a hand in their investigations. If you’ve any information concerning the case, please touch Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Stephany Heilbron, the Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor, contributed to this file.