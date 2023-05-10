Man jailed in Dallas drive-by shooting that killed 73-year-old who was sitting on his bed

Last week, a drive-by shooting came about in northwest Dallas that resulted in the dying of a person who was sitting on his bed. On Saturday afternoon, 21-year-old Josue Majano Hernandez was arrested and charged with homicide for the killing of 73-year-old Alvaro Sosa. Hernandez’s attorney did not make any feedback on the subject.

Upon receiving a decision reporting the shooting round 7 p.m. on a Friday, the police arrived at Coogan Drive in the Royal Lane house the place they discovered Sosa gravely wounded. Unfortunately, he died later as a result of his accidents.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Hernandez fired a number of rounds in Sosa’s path from a handgun sooner than fleeing in his purple Dodge pickup.

The affidavit states that a bullet went via Sosa’s window and hit him on the pinnacle whilst he was sitting on his bed. A close-by neighbor’s safety photos captured the pickup’s registration number plate which helped the police find Hernandez riding the truck. The handgun that was confiscated from the truck matched the kind of shell casings that have been discovered on the crime scene.

In a police interrogation, Hernandez admitted to compelling and shooting out the pickup’s window on the night time Sosa was killed, as in keeping with the affidavit. However, the file does not point out whether or not he disclosed the cause in the back of firing at Sosa’s area.

Hernandez continues to be in custody with bail set at $750,000.