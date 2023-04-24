



A tender guy, Jacob Lewis, who attended the Taylor Swift concert on Friday evening, was once hit by a suspected drunk driver at the Southwest Freeway and died on the scene, consistent with court docket paperwork. He was once twenty years outdated and from Katy, Texas. He was once together with his sister on the concert at NRG Stadium sooner than the tragic tournament. They have been pushing their automobile, which had stalled at the shoulder of I-69 close to Shepherd Drive, when a driver in a Volkswagen Beetle hit Lewis and fled the scene. Lewis’s sister, April Bancroft, witnessed the twist of fate and referred to as 911 straight away.

The suspected DWI driver, Alan Hayes, has been charged with riding whilst intoxicated and failing to forestall and render assist. A bystander chased Hayes and he was once arrested by police after a foot chase. Hayes has been charged with riding whilst intoxicated two times sooner than, as soon as in Harris County in 2014 and once more in 2018 in Brazoria County. He is being hung on $90,000 bond.

The sufferer’s sister, Bancroft, spoke to KTRK-TV 13 in regards to the incident and stated that seeing her brother getting hit was once the worst nightmare of her existence. She additionally discussed that her brother was once a large fan of Taylor Swift, and she or he’s grateful they have been in a position to visit the concert in combination sooner than the tragedy.

The passing of Jacob Lewis is a sad tournament that no one may have foreseen or averted. We ship our condolences to Lewis’s friends and family as they take care of this surprising loss.