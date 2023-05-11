Man killed in Cocoa shooting: Deputies

COCOA,Fla. – A man is dead after being shot in unincorporated Cocoa Sunday, deputies said.
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office identified him as 33-year-old Michael Laskey. Deputies said they responded to the area of Fern Street around 1:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found Laskey with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Deputies believe the people involved in this shooting knew each other.
Anyone with information that could help solve the case is asked to call Agent Vince Bustillo of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).