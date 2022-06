MIAMI – A person was killed in a shooting in a single day at a southwest Miami-Dade apartment complex.

The complex is off Old Dixie Highway close to SW 296th Street.

Evidence markers littered a hallway exterior one of many items, noting bullet casings. Nearby, a physique was lined by a yellow tarp.

Police are attempting to find out what led to the shooting. The identify of the person who died has not been launched.