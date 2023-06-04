Man killed outside taqueria on Bissonnet St | Houston, Texas news

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office reported that a guy was once shot and killed following an altercation outside a taqueria situated within the Alief house. The taking pictures incident took place at Sauceño Pupuseria & Taqueria, positioned on the junction of Synott Road and Bissonnet Street at round 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon receiving the decision, the deputies arrived on the taqueria to discover a 35-year-old guy with more than one gunshot wounds. He was once pronounced useless on the location. The witnesses knowledgeable the investigators that the culprit fled the scene. However, government apprehended him in a while after he was once fascinated about a automotive coincidence, failing to prevent and expose information about it.

“Patrol units located this individual a short time later after he was involved…in an accident,” mentioned HCSO Sgt. Brown. The suspect, known as Juan Ramos-Lopez, might be charged with homicide in reference to the taking pictures incident.

Stay hooked up with KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube