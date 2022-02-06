Man makes 500th blood donation

A Wisconsin man just reached a major blood donation milestone Friday morning.Dave Enters walked out of Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin Friday morning for the 500th time.Over the past 35 years, he has officially donated just about 500 pints of blood.”I don’t know that there’s too many efforts that we can make that are more satisfying than knowing that you helped someone and saved their life,” Enters said. The Concordia University counseling director goes through this process up to 20 times a year.Five hundred donations are equivalent to 62 gallons of blood and rank him 34th out of the millions of donors in Versiti’s database.Enters said his faith, ability to donate and drive to help others has motivated him throughout the years.”Did you ever imagine reaching this milestone?” sister station WISN asked.”Not at all, nope. I never would have guessed it. It wasn’t the goal. It’s one day at a time, one donation at a time and over a few decades, it’s added up,” Enters said.”It’s very important for our platelet donors to come in consistently, keep the appointments they have, and we’re so grateful. We have an amazing group of donors like Dave who are very committed and that helps us serving the needs of patients across Southeast Wisconsin,” Versiti Chief Marketing Officer Gitesh Dubal said.

