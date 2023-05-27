Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 30 years in prison in fatal SAPD standoff case

SAN ANTONIO – On Thursday, Angel Sanchez, 30, used to be sentenced to 30 years in prison after he pleaded in charge to legal homicide, annoyed kidnapping, and annoyed attack of a public servant in reference to the taking pictures dying of his common-law spouse all the way through a police standoff in July 2021. The sentencing used to be passed down by way of 379th District Court Judge Ron (*30*). Sanchez used to be additionally on probation for a third-degree legal drug case which used to be revoked, and he used to be given the utmost sentence of 10 years.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Sanchez pointed a shotgun at San Antonio cops all the way through the standoff. In reaction, the cops opened fireplace on Sanchez, which resulted in some of the bullets fatally wounding Neida Tijerina, 29. Tijerina used to be discovered within her rental in the 3100 block of Roosevelt Avenue, status unknowingly at the different aspect of the closed rental door. The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office stated that Tijerina’s 3 kids, ages 11, 5, and three months, had been additionally provide in the rental however had been unhurt.

Sanchez’s movements brought about the cops to fireplace their guns, the affidavit stated.

