Man pleads guilty to disturbing Yellowstone bison that later had to be euthanized

A Hawaii resident, Clifford Walters, has admitted to disturbing a baby bison at Yellowstone National Park. Unfortunately, the incident led to the euthanasia of the calf. According to the National Park Service, Walters has pleaded guilty to one count of intentionally disturbing wildlife by feeding, touching, teasing, or frightening. As part of his penalty, Walters will pay a $500 fine plus a $500 community service fee to the Yellowstone Forever Wildlife Protection Fund. He will also pay a $30 special assessment and a $10 processing fee.

The baby bison was separated from its herd while crossing the Lamar River. Walters pushed it from the river onto the roadway when he noticed it struggling. The calf approached people and cars on the road, prompting park rangers to try to reunite it with its herd. However, these attempts were unsuccessful, and officials decided to euthanize the calf because it was causing a hazardous situation.

Although many people have questioned why the park did not care for the abandoned calf or send it to a sanctuary, officials have explained that bison cannot be transported out of Yellowstone unless they are going to meat processing or scientific research facilities, according to federal and state regulations. Visitors are required to stay at least 25 yards away from most wildlife, including bison, elk, and deer, while they must remain at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. Both federal and state laws enforce these rules.

Yellowstone National Park has urged visitors to follow animal-guideline rules to prevent similar issues in the future. “Help us make it socially unacceptable to do anything else,” says the National Park Service.

Trending News