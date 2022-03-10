Man returns to Ukraine after family is killed, says his “beloved wife is lying in a black bag on the floor” of a morgue

A person whose spouse and two youngsters have been killed by mortar hearth in Ukraine as they tried to flee was in Kyiv on Wednesday to bury them however he mentioned their funerals have to be postponed as a result of the morgues are filled with civilians.

Sergii Perebeinis wasn’t with the household once they died Monday in a civilian refugee hall whereas making an attempt to flee the suburb of Irpin for the capital. The California firm that Tatiana Perebeinis, 43, labored for helped her husband return to Kyiv.

“Attempting to carry on nevertheless it’s actually onerous,” Perebeinis posted on Fb. “Fourth day on my ft, 1000’s of kilometers of highway.”

Tatiana Perebeinis’s physique is “mendacity in a black bag on the ground” of an overflowing morgue, he mentioned. The household’s canines additionally died, he mentioned.

He posted a picture of himself holding images of his spouse and kids.

Tatiana Perebeinis was chief accountant for SE Rating, a Silicon Valley startup with headquarters in London and a big workforce in Kyiv. Additionally killed have been her daughter, Alise, 9, and son, Nikita, 18.

“There are not any phrases to explain our grief or to fix our ache,” the corporate mentioned in a Facebook post. “However for us, it’s essential to not let Tania and her children Alise and Nikita stay simply statistics. Her household turned the sufferer of the unprovoked hearth on civilians, which below any regulation is a criminal offense in opposition to humanity.”

Tatiana Perebeinis Fb



The corporate mentioned many Ukrainians are a part of its workforce.

“We do not simply learn in regards to the russian invasion within the information, we witness it day by day,” it mentioned. “And we all know for sure-the nature of the russian military’s actions is felony and inhuman. We condemn any try and justify it.”

Images broadcast worldwide confirmed their our bodies mendacity subsequent to their suitcases and a canine service.

“I met with correspondents, witnesses of those occasions. They handed me among the private objects that have been left mendacity on the road close to the our bodies,” Perebeinis wrote.

Ukrainian servicemen subsequent to the our bodies of three folks, within the city of Irpin, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Andriy Dubchak / AP



Russia has denied focusing on civilians, though airstrikes hit three hospitals in Ukraine on Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned efforts have been being made to evacuate some 18,000 folks from embattled cities within the Kyiv area to the capital itself. He mentioned about 35,000 civilians have used humanitarian corridors to flee the preventing.

A piece colleague, Anastasia Avetysian, advised the New York Instances that SE Rating had offered emergency evacuation funds for its workers and Tatiana Perebeinis had been distributing them.

“We have been all in contact together with her,” Avetysian mentioned. “Even when she was hiding within the basement, she was optimistic and joking in our group chat that the corporate would now must do a particular operation to get them out, like ‘Saving Personal Ryan.'”

Tatiana Perebeinis “was a really pleasant, courageous, brave girl with a terrific humorousness, she all the time cheered everybody round her up, she was actually like a giant sister to all of us,” Ksenia Khirvonina, spokeswoman for SE Rating, advised the San Francisco Chronicle from Dubai, the place she fled on Feb. 23 from Ukraine.

“She all the time had solutions to all our questions, even probably the most silly ones, about private funds or taxes or methods to improve your visa playing cards; she had solutions to the whole lot,” Khirvonina mentioned.

Tatiana Perebeinis stayed in Irpin, the place she was residing, when the Russian invasion began as a result of her mom was sick and her 18-year-old son was required to stay within the nation in case he was wanted to defend it, Khirvonina mentioned.

He had began college this yr.

“She all the time talked about him, how sensible he was,” Khirvonina mentioned. “She was a terrific mom; giving her children the whole lot she might.”

The household’s house constructing was bombed the day earlier than they died, forcing them right into a basement with out warmth or meals, they usually lastly determined to flee to Kyiv, Khirvonina mentioned.

“However then Russian troops began firing on harmless civilians,” she mentioned.